Money Talks: Indians ask if they can trust organic labels
02:43
World
Money Talks: Indians ask if they can trust organic labels
India is among the top 10 exporters of organic produce in the world. And now, its domestic market is going through a sharp rise in demand for sustainably grown food. But as Radhika Bajaj reports from Mumbai, a lack of regulations within the domestic market has consumers worried that what they may be buying is not 100% chemical-free. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 31, 2017
