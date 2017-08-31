POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: South Korean Court sentences Samsung heir to 5 years in jail
06:33
World
Money Talks: South Korean Court sentences Samsung heir to 5 years in jail
It is a case that has brought down the president of a country and mired a well-known conglomerate in controversy. A court in South Korea has sentenced Samsung's vice chairman to five years in prison for embezzlement, bribery and perjury. Samsung accounts for more than 30 percent of the total market capitalization in South Korea. Joseph Kim reports from Seoul. And for more on the story, TRT World's senior business producer Mobin Nasir joins us on set. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 31, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?