POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Pyongyang launches missile over northern Japan
06:54
World
Money Talks: Pyongyang launches missile over northern Japan
Global markets fell on August 29, 2017 as investors reacted to the latest missile launch from North Korea. The missile flew over the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido, before crashing into the sea. Sourav Roy reports and analysis by Sean King, an Asia Specialist at Park Strategies. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 31, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?