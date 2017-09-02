POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Myanmar Violence: UN says 40,000 Rohingya have fled fighting
02:34
World
Myanmar Violence: UN says 40,000 Rohingya have fled fighting
Turkey says a 'genocide' is taking place in Myanmar and has urged Bangladesh to open its doors to fleeing Rohingya Muslims. At least 400 people - mostly Rohingya - have been killed in what Myanmar says is an ongoing security operation in Rakhine state. The UN estimates that nearly 60-thousand have escaped the violence, but scores of others have drowned attempting to cross the river that borders Bangladesh. Turkey's Foreign Minister Melvut Cavusoglu says Ankara will pay the costs of hosting people in Bangladesh. Christine Pirovolakis has the story. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 2, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?