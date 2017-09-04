POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Myanmar Violence: Nearly 90,000 Rohingya flee to Bangladesh
Myanmar Violence: Nearly 90,000 Rohingya flee to Bangladesh
Indonesia is sending its foreign minister to Myanmar to urge the government there to stop violence against the Rohingya. Aid agencies estimate nearly 90,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled into Bangladesh to escape the violence. The exodus began last month after fighting broke out between the military and Rohingya militants in Myanmar's Rakhine state. Nafisa Latic has more. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 4, 2017
