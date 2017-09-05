POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Rohingya crisis
21:43
World
Rohingya crisis
Myanmar's military is accused of indiscriminately killing civilians, as fighters from the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army attack police and army outposts. Human rights groups say the Rohingya's situation is one of the worst in the world. But why? How did nearly two million people find themselves without a country to call home? Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 5, 2017
