Rohingya’s plight: Interview with Rohingya activist Nay San Lwin

Myanmar's leader, Aung San Suu Kyi has criticized what she describes as an "iceberg of misinformation," regarding the violence across Rakhine State. It's the first public comment she's made about the Rohingya minority. She says misinformation is being used to promote the interests of terrorists. Suu Kyi made the comments in a phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. More than 100-thousand Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh in the past two weeks. India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, met with Suu Kyi in Myanmar and shared his concerns. For more on this, we are joined by Rohingya activist Nay San Lwin.