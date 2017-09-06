POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Roundtable: Should the rich pay less tax?
26:30
World
Tax the rich less, the economy will grow and we'll all be better off - or not? Is it time to rethink our tax policies? If you cut taxes for the rich their spending will stimulate the economy and create jobs. It's a notion being touted at the moment by US President Donald Trump. But with global inequality on the rise, is it time to ask the world's richest to pay more? Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 6, 2017
