NFL 2017/18 Season preview

It's undoubtedly one of the highlights of the sporting calendar. The NFL regular season kicks back into action on Thursday night, as the defending Super Bowl champions, the New England Patriots host the Kansas City Chiefs. But as Dewi Preece reports, America's game may not be quite the same this year.