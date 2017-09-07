World Share

Money Talks: Mexico City hosts the second round of NAFTA talks

The US has taken a hard line on renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement. Mexico City hosts the second round of NAFTA talks as Washington aims to wrap up renegotiations before the end of the year. That quick pace would not be unprecedented for trade agreements, and Mexican industry has been trying to prepare for changes. Alasdair Baverstock takes a look at the country's footwear industry and our Editor-at-large Craig Copetas joins us from Miami.