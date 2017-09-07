POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Ride-sharing app Careem starts ‘Goat on Wheels’ for Eid in Pakistan
01:08
World
Money Talks: Ride-sharing app Careem starts ‘Goat on Wheels’ for Eid in Pakistan
Pakistanis preparing for Eid al Adha, or the Feast of Sacrifice, usually have to brave crammed markets, long queues and the hassle of bringing live animals back home. But one ride-sharing app is changing all that by bringing the animals to them. Let’s have a look. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 7, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?