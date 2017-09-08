World Share

FARC’s new struggle

After more than 50 years as an outlawed group of rebel fighters, FARC has exchanged bullets for ballots by taking their seats in Colombia's Congress. But the group is still fighting for the same things - an end to imperialism, and rights of farmers. There's understandably some scepticism from the millions affected by the decades-long conflict. So will FARC make this democratic experiment a success?