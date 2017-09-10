World Share

Myanmar Violence: Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army declares truce

The Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army has declared a month-long ceasefire after an escalation in violence in Myanmar. The group says it's to allow aid organisations to respond to the growing humanitarian crisis in Rakhine State. But it's unclear whether government forces will do the same. Christine Pirovolakis has the story.