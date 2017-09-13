POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
'Ai Weiwei on Porcelain' opens in Istanbul
03:58
World
'Ai Weiwei on Porcelain' opens in Istanbul
It's the first time he's exhibiting in Turkey, and, just like many of his own pieces, he's gone big for the occasion. Ai Weiwei's On Porcelain features more than 100 pieces of work, which have never previously been shown together. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 13, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?