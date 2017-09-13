POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
India-China tensions
21:13
World
India-China tensions
A territorial dispute on the Indian and Chinese border has been at the centre of a violent dispute between the neighbouring states. Indian General Bipin Rawat even went so far to say that he should prepare his troops for battle. Is this sabre rattling? Or are these two nuclear powers on the brink of war? Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 13, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?