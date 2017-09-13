World Share

India-China tensions

A territorial dispute on the Indian and Chinese border has been at the centre of a violent dispute between the neighbouring states. Indian General Bipin Rawat even went so far to say that he should prepare his troops for battle. Is this sabre rattling? Or are these two nuclear powers on the brink of war?