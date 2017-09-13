POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
EU State of the Union: Juncker sees no future for Turkey in EU
02:25
World
The President of the European Commission has ruled out Turkey joining the EU in the foreseeable future, saying the country's values are not in line with Europe's. Jean-Claude Juncker made the comments during his annual State of the Union address at the European Parliament. Sarah Morice reports.
September 13, 2017
