Myanmar violence, Burundi war crimes and Saudi Arabia’s succession plan

The UN has declared violence against Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar as a form of ethnic cleansing. But international condemnation seems to be falling on deaf ears as state counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi snubbed a UN meeting this week. Also, the UN has accused the government of Burundi of carrying out war crimes against anti-government protestors. The government has denied the accusations. Is President Pierre Nkurunziza a war criminal? And, is Saudi Arabia preparing for the accession of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman?