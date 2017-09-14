Money Talks: Angry Birds maker plans IPO

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
They have been flinging themselves at little green pigs for eight years. And now Angry Birds are hoping to create an impression on investors on the Helsinki stock exchange. Rovio, the company behind Angry Birds is planning an initial public offering to fund future growth. But several similar IPOs have disappointed investors in recent years. Let's take a closer look at what Rovio is all about. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 14, 2017
