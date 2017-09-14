World Share

Money Talks: Angry Birds maker plans IPO

They have been flinging themselves at little green pigs for eight years. And now Angry Birds are hoping to create an impression on investors on the Helsinki stock exchange. Rovio, the company behind Angry Birds is planning an initial public offering to fund future growth. But several similar IPOs have disappointed investors in recent years. Let's take a closer look at what Rovio is all about. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world