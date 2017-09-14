POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: China bans ICOs to protect investors
01:16
World
Money Talks: China bans ICOs to protect investors
China is cracking down on digital currencies. Chinese regulators say firms and individuals must immediately put an end to the practice of raising funds through cryptocurrencies. Sourav Roy takes a look. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 14, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?