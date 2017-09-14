What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war

World Share

Money Talks: China bans ICOs to protect investors

China is cracking down on digital currencies. Chinese regulators say firms and individuals must immediately put an end to the practice of raising funds through cryptocurrencies. Sourav Roy takes a look. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world