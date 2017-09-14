POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Hurricane Irma hits the Caribbean
08:43
World
Money Talks: Hurricane Irma hits the Caribbean
Hurricane Irma is one of the most powerful Atlantic storms ever recorded. And it is tearing through some of the poorest parts of the Caribbean. Dr. David Letson, a Professor at the Rosenstiel School of Marine Ecosystems and Society at the University of Miami, from Miami and TRT World’s Editor-at-large Craig Copetas from Paris join us. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 14, 2017
