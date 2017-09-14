POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Turkey's exports to Qatar rise 84% since Gulf crisis
02:59
World
Money Talks: Turkey's exports to Qatar rise 84% since Gulf crisis
The diplomatic rift between Qatar and its Gulf neighbours has put pressure on Qatar's economy. But it has also brought it closer to Turkey both politically and economically. Turkey has sent hundreds of cargo planes loaded with food supplies since June 2017. We take a closer look at Turkey's export figures with Turkish economist Taha Arvas. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 14, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?