Myanmar Violence: Aid agencies call for urgent help for Rohingya
For around 400-thousand Rohingya Muslims, an informal fleet of small wooden boats has meant deliverance from what they say is an indiscriminate assault on their villages by the Myanmar army. Aid agencies say they need millions of dollars in support to provide the urgently needed help.
September 15, 2017
