Money Talks: Square Roots raises $5.4M to grow urban farming

If you live in Singapore, London or New York, there is a growing likelihood your next head of lettuce or bag of carrots may have been grown inside the city. Urban farms are cropping everywhere. One of the newest is 'Square Roots' in New York. It's the brainchild of Kimbal Musk, the brother of Tesla boss Elon Musk. He wants to kickstart a food revolution. Jade Barker reports.