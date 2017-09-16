POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Strait Talk: Turkey is investing heavily in Kazakhstan, here's why
Strait Talk: Turkey is investing heavily in Kazakhstan, here's why
Strait Talk's Aadel Haleem talks about the reasons why Turkey is investing billions of dollars in Kazakhstan. In the 19th century global powers scrambled for control of territory and establishing buffer zones. But today, the battle for Central Asia is centered around one thing. Resources. Hundreds of billions of dollars worth. And who stands to gain from the extraction and transportation of these riches? And what stake does Turkey have in all this?
September 16, 2017
