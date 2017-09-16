World Share

Strait Talk: Interview with Dr Kerim Has

Strait Talk host Ali Mustafa interviews Dr Kerim Has, a professor at Moscow State University who specializes in Turkish and Russian energy interests in Central Asia. Can Turkey's energy strategy in Central Asia work? Does it have the potential to be a logistical transport hub? Strait Talk brings you the much-needed context to stories that are changing the world around us.