A South Korean female spy's tale of revenge
02:31
World
A South Korean female spy's tale of revenge
South Korean cinema has succeeded in transitioning from a low key film festival circuit to achieving international recognition. It's being credited to the East Asian country's unique filmmaking sensibility. And the country's latest offering is turning heads for featuring a strong, female lead.
September 19, 2017
