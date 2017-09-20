POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Artist Franz Ackermann talks about his latest solo exhibition
05:18
World
Artist Franz Ackermann talks about his latest solo exhibition
The Dirimart gallery here in Istanbul is hosting artist Franz Ackermann's solo exhibition. Known for his passionate paintings and installations dealing with themes of travel, tourism, globalization, and urban life, Ackermann brings together landscapes from cities that he spent extensive periods of time during the last three years to Dirimart Dolapdere. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 20, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?