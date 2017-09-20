World Share

Artist Franz Ackermann talks about his latest solo exhibition

The Dirimart gallery here in Istanbul is hosting artist Franz Ackermann's solo exhibition. Known for his passionate paintings and installations dealing with themes of travel, tourism, globalization, and urban life, Ackermann brings together landscapes from cities that he spent extensive periods of time during the last three years to Dirimart Dolapdere.