Artist and curator Nazli Gurlek talks about her performance project 'One'
04:40
World
Different types of artists around the world can get inspired by just about anything. Whats important is whats born from the vision that plays out in the mind of the creator. Nazli Gurlek is among the millions of artists who have a vision, and she is showcasing it at the 'The Curious Case of Catalhoyuk' exhibition here in Istanbul. Her performance project is part of the exhibition that is in collaboration with Koc University's Research Center for Anatolian Civilizations and Performistanbul. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 20, 2017
