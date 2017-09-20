POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
New Zealand Pollution: Farmers being blamed for drop in water quality
New Zealand's national motto is '100 percent pure'. But the reality is rather different. So much waste is running into rivers that more than half are no longer safe for swimming. As Kim Vinnell reports, environmentalists are pointing the finger, at the main driver of New Zealand's economy. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 20, 2017
