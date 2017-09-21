POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Japan's homeless dances away their despair
02:56
World
Japan's homeless dances away their despair
Every woman no matter what shape size or color is indeed a queen. Well, Another of group of people who have taken center stage to show off their talents are some homeless people in the Japanese Capital Tokyo. When you're lacking the basics of food and shelter, art might not seem like a priority. But for them, dance means a new purpose in life.
September 21, 2017
