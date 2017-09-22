POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
'Borg McEnroe' director talks about his latest epic tale of rivalry
03:08
World
'Borg McEnroe' director talks about his latest epic tale of rivalry
The opener movie at the Toronto Film Festival which was also the talk of the town is now coming out in theatres. 'Borg McEnroe' which recreates the 1980 Wimbledon championship, has been garnering praise for the on-screen chemistry between its actors. Here's our preview. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 22, 2017
