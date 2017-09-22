POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Award-winning architect Murat Tabanlioglu pays a visit to our studio
Award-winning architect Murat Tabanlioglu pays a visit to our studio
Turkey has one of the greatest architectural influence for centuries across the world and the legacy still continues. Tabanlioglu is an Istanbul-based award-winning architectural company operating worldwide. The company who also does urban planning, contemporary art and interior design has a long family tradition since 1950. Hayati Tabanoglu is the master mind behind the firm which now operates with almost 200 architects designing urban space with a wide-range of building types and exhibitions. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 22, 2017
