POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Turkey's security concerns over KRG referendum
02:36
World
Turkey's security concerns over KRG referendum
Turkey has threatened serious consequences for the Kurdish Regional Government if it goes ahead with its decision to hold an independence referendum. TRT World's Turkey Political Correspondent Hasan Abdullah explores Turkey's security concerns surrounding an independent Kurdish region. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 24, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?