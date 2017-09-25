POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Rohingya persecution not only about religion
The Rohingya have faced oppression in Myanmar and rejection by its neighbours for years. But the plight of the Muslim minority has worsened in recent weeks. The UN says they face ethnic cleansing in Myanmar. But that government's economic and business interests may be adding to their misery. TRT World's Shamim Chowdhury has been to Cox's Bazar in neighbouring Bangladesh, where thousands of Rohingya have fled and sent this report. For more, Saskia Sassen, a Professor of Sociology at Columbia University who has extensively researched the topic, joins us from New York. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 25, 2017
