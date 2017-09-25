POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Magnitude 7.1 earthquake strikes Mexico
05:58
World
Money Talks: Magnitude 7.1 earthquake strikes Mexico
Mexico is dealing with its second major earthquake in less than two weeks. Mexico City's airport and stock exchange were both shut down due to the tremors. And the Mexican peso fell a third of a percent against the US dollar. For more TRT World’s Craig Copetas joins us from Paris. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 25, 2017
