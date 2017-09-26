POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Young artist Merey Senocak pays a visit to our studio
05:01
World
Young artists trying to break into the art scene… A theme that has been dealt with excessively in literature and cinema. And now, we can get the inside story from one such artist. Recently graduated from Central Saint Martins College of Arts and Design, contemporary artist Merey Senocak's upcoming schedule is packed with new projects and exhibitions.
September 26, 2017
