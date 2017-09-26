POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Picture This: Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico
01:34
World
Picture This: Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico have been crippled by the strongest storm to hit the US in nearly 90 years. Hurricane Maria knocked out power to 90 percent of the island, driving tens of thousands of people to leave their homes. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 26, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?