POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: China’s plastic surgery industry booming
01:24
World
Money Talks: China’s plastic surgery industry booming
Have you ever toyed with the thought of having a cuter nose or a more defined profile? A growing number of people in China are going under the knife. With the help of social media, plastic surgery has become one of China's fastest growing industries. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 26, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?