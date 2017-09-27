World Share

Tracking Mexico’s missing students

It's been three years since 43 students went missing in Mexico, and their relatives are still waiting for answers and justice. A new research project by Forensic Architecture has compiled data from the day they disappeared. By plotting the movements of hundreds of people connected to the scenes of the crime, the publishers say they’ve highlighted inconsistencies in the government’s account of what happened. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world