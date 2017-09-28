POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Putin Visits Turkey: Leaders to discuss Syria, arms deal, KRG vote
02:31
World
Putin Visits Turkey: Leaders to discuss Syria, arms deal, KRG vote
Relations between Turkey and Russia suffered after the downing of a Russian jet in 2015. But since then, they've established closer ties. And despite their differences, the two countries have one thing in common. They both feel increasingly sidelined by the west and are now working towards a regional partnership. Nafisa Latic reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 28, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?