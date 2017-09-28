POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Cambodia’s opposition crackdown
20:55
World
Cambodia’s opposition crackdown
Cambodians have held rallies in diasporas around the world, condemning the prime minister over what they say are trumped up charges of treason against Kem Sokha. The Newsmakers speaks with Sokha’s daughter. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 28, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?