Money Talks: Brazil holds major oil field auction

Brazil's attempt at auctioning off oil exploration rights to foreign energy firms is off to a rough start. So far only one block has received a bid. The auction was an attempt to reverse a disastrous policy that kept foreign investment out of its oil industry and resulted in billions of dollars of lost revenue. 32 companies will now bid for blocks in Brazil's largest deep-water deposits discovered in 2007. They include Shell, BP and Exxon Mobil. Paulo Roberto Franca, Consul General of Brazil in Istanbul joins us in studio.