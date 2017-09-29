World Share

Animal cruelty or art? Artist Elmas Deniz shares her thoughts

By its very nature, art is often provocative. But sometimes does it go too far? That's the argument from animal rights activists this week who - through protests and petitions - have succeeded in getting one museum to withdraw three art pieces before its exhibition even opens. To further discuss artist Elmas Deniz joins us in the studio.