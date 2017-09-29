POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Creating art amidst occupation in Gaza
02:09
World
Creating art amidst occupation in Gaza
If you imagine a life where access to basic supplies like fuel, electricity, food, and medicine are limited, you've pictured what it's like for Palestinians who live in Gaza. So is it possible to pursue a career in art while living there? According to Ramadan Mashharawi, it certainly is. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 29, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?