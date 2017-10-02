POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Las Vegas Concert Shooting: At least two people killed, one gunman at large
Las Vegas Concert Shooting: At least two people killed, one gunman at large
At least one gunman is on the loose in Las Vegas, having opened fire at a country music festival. At least two people are dead and another 24 injured. Police have closed off the area around the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino, after automatic gunfire was heard from about 10.20pm local time. Las Vegas Police are urging people to avoid central Las Vegas. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 2, 2017
