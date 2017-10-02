World Share

South Korea bans fundraising via cryptocurrencies

The South Korean government has banned the raising of funds through all forms of virtual currencies. It says it has concerned about potential scams. South Korea's Financial services commission says the ability of initial coin offerings to raise millions of dollars, in a matter of minutes, encourages unregulated and illegal trading. Sourav Roy has more.