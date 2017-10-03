POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Puerto Rico Aid: President Trump to visit the US territory
02:26
World
Puerto Rico Aid: President Trump to visit the US territory
After mounting pressure on the White House, US President Donald Trump is set to visit Puerto Rico on Tuesday. The US territory has been battered by two hurricanes and is still in need of humanitarian assistance. Our correspondent Ediz Tiyansan preview's the President's trip.
October 3, 2017
