What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war

World Share

Puerto Rico Aid: President Trump to visit the US territory

After mounting pressure on the White House, US President Donald Trump is set to visit Puerto Rico on Tuesday. The US territory has been battered by two hurricanes and is still in need of humanitarian assistance. Our correspondent Ediz Tiyansan preview's the President's trip. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world