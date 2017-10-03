POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Qatar-Germany Year of Culture 2017
05:37
World
They say the best way to learn from another culture is through art. And that's what maxim Qatar is sticking to. It's running a cultural exchange programme with a variety of exhibitions, festivals, competitions and events. Miranda Atty has this, from the capital Doha.
October 3, 2017
