World Share

The 16th Filmoctober with Kerem Ayan

The month of October has a special place in the hearts of Istanbul's cinema-goers. It's when the city's movie lovers have the chance to watch the most talked about movies from the international festival circuit. This year, the event returns with a wider film selection and more screening venues. Here's our take on the 16th edition with the Director of the IKSV Film Department, Kerem Ayan. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world