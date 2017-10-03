World Share

'Japanese Warhol' Takashi Murakami's latest exhibition in Moscow

Another exhibition that has just gone on display is making waves for the first time in Russia. Takashi Murakami is recognised for his pop art with a hint of Japanese tradition. Now, Russians can visit the first exhibition by the 'Japanese Warhol'. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world